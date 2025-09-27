Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida launches new Julington Creek location, adds 17 boats to fleet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida has expanded its offerings with a new location at Julington Creek West, featuring 17 additional boats, including 13 new Barletta pontoon boats.

The new location, opened earlier this year, aims to provide members with more boating freedom and luxurious experiences, complete with a red-carpet concierge service.

“We are so excited to be able to offer our members these amazing boats at our new location that are more family-friendly and more pet-friendly than ever,” said Lisa Almeida, co-owner of FBC of Northeast Florida.

The Barletta pontoon boats are designed for convenience and ease of use, featuring electronic tops that enhance maneuverability. They offer comfortable seating arrangements, including a co-captain chair and perimeter furniture, enhancing safety for children and pets.

Julington Creek West, located at 12796 San Jose Blvd., provides instant access to the St. Johns River and various local landmarks. Members can explore downtown Jacksonville, Black Creek, Doctor’s Lake, and more, with options to dock at popular restaurants.

This new location complements the existing Julington Creek Marina and is one of five locations around the First Coast where members can enjoy boating freedom.

