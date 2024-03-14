Friends of Jacksonville Public Library hosting Big Bag Book Sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library https://www.fjpl.org/ is hosting it’s Big Bag Book Sale.

The event is happening at the University Park Branch and runs from March 14-16.

Thursday hours are 4-8pm. The sale continues Friday from 4-8p.m. and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

There are specials for members and buy one get one deals.

You can also get a membership on site.

For more information visit: https://www.fjpl.org/all-about-books

