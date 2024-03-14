Local

Friends of Jacksonville Public Library hosting Big Bag Book Sale

By Tenikka Hughes, Action News Jax
Friends of Jacksonville Public Library Hosting Big Bag Book Sale on March 14-16.

Big Bag Book Sale Friends of Jacksonville Public Library Hosting Big Bag Book Sale on March 14-16. (Jacksonville Public Library)

By Tenikka Hughes, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library https://www.fjpl.org/ is hosting it’s Big Bag Book Sale.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event is happening at the University Park Branch and runs from March 14-16.

Thursday hours are 4-8pm. The sale continues Friday from 4-8p.m. and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

There are specials for members and buy one get one deals.

You can also get a membership on site.

For more information visit: https://www.fjpl.org/all-about-books

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!