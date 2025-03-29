Local

Friendship Fountain closing for maintenance temporarily beginning April 1st

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Friendship Fountain See the new Friendship Fountain when it opens this weekend. (City of Jacksonville)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville announced Friday that Friendship Fountain on the Southbank will be closed down temporarily because of necessary maintenance.

The closure will begin on the morning of Tuesday, April 1st before reopening for events the week of April 14th.

An official reopening date will be shared later.

That means there will be no access to the fountain during the monthly Art Walk.

Some of the events cancelled in April that will return in May include:

  • First Thursday Yoga
  • First Friday
  • Jazz Night

In a statement, the city said the closure “is essential to ensure the continued functionality and preservation of this community landmark.”

