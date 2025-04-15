Local

Friendship Fountain to reopen later this week after temporary closure

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jacksonville's Southbank Friendship Fountain (Credit: City of Jacksonville)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

The City of Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department announces that after a temporary closure, Friendship Fountain will reopen later this week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax told you back in March when Friendship Fountain was initially closing for necessary upgrades and aesthetic improvements.

The Department states that during the closure, Friendship Fountain “received fresh paint and key mechanical upgrades to enhance its operation and appearance”.

The park will officially reopen on Thursday, April 17 at noon.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!