Friendship Fountain to reopen later this week after temporary closure

The City of Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department announces that after a temporary closure, Friendship Fountain will reopen later this week.

Action News Jax told you back in March when Friendship Fountain was initially closing for necessary upgrades and aesthetic improvements.

The Department states that during the closure, Friendship Fountain “received fresh paint and key mechanical upgrades to enhance its operation and appearance”.

The park will officially reopen on Thursday, April 17 at noon.

