FSCJ to host AI and Cybersecurity Workshop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida State College at Jacksonville is hosting a workshop on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity on Wednesday, June 9 from 1:00 to 3:30 P.M. at the FSCJ Advanced Technology Center. In a statement, FSCJ says, "This dynamic, half-day event will bring together students, faculty, industry leaders, and community partners for a timely discussion on emerging trends in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity—fields that are rapidly transforming how we live and work."

Intel executive Kevin Rush will be the workshop’s keynote speaker. Rush is the Lead AI Trainer for Intel’s Digital Readiness Program. "With a professional and academic background in Education and Cognitive Science, Rush has been working with Intel and Sustainable Living Lab (SL2) to develop, validate, and deliver AI content and training to community colleges across the United States," says FSCJ.

According to FSCJ, Rush’s keynote session will focus on, “[T]he current state and future trajectory of AI across multiple industries, including criminal justice, healthcare, cybersecurity, and the broader workforce. Rush will highlight real-world applications of AI in these sectors and will also conduct a live coding demonstration of an AI-powered cybersecurity application, providing an engaging and practical look into how AI tools are being used to solve modern security challenges."

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kevin Rush and our community partners for a day of exploration and collaboration,” says Sha’Kia Riggins, FSCJ’s Dean of Information Technology. “This event demonstrates FSCJ’s commitment to preparing our students for success in the technology-driven workforce of tomorrow.”

The workshop will include panel discussions with local experts, interactive workshop sessions, exhibits from industry vendors, and tours of the college’s Information Technology and Engineering facilities.

FSCJ says the workshop is open to FSCJ students, faculty, staff, and the community, however, registration is required.

© 2023 Cox Media Group