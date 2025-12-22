Fugitive from Bahamas captured in St. Johns after hours long manhunt now in custody in South Florida

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — An INTERPOL fugitive from the Bahamas who led the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on an hours-long manhunt two weeks ago is now in custody in South Florida.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Tomal Rico Bowe bonded out of the St. Johns County Jail on Dec. 15, “at which time he had an active warrant from Broward County and an ICE detainer.”

SJSO said that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office picked Bowe up to address their local charges and his case in St. Johns County remains open.

Bowe has additional warrants out of Broward County for possession of meth and resisting law enforcement. He also has an active warrant out of the Bahamas for aggravated robbery.

Bowe was scheduled to appear in St. Johns County court to be arraigned on the charges he’s facing locally; Felony fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto, resisting without violence, possession of marijuana.

