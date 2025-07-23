Local

FULL INTERVIEW: Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen on Training Camp priorities

FULL INTERVIEW: Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen on Training Camp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brent & Austen welcomed Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen on the show for an interview as the players report in for a sold-out Training Camp opener.

This will be Coen’s first season as head coach following an overhaul of team leadership during the offseason.

Training camp will be open to the public and free with a ticket.

View the schedule below:

  • Wednesday, July 23 (Sold out)
  • Thursday, July 24
  • Friday, July 25 (Exclusive Season Ticket Member day)
  • Sunday, July 27 (Sold out)
  • Monday, July 28 (First day of full pads, sold out)
  • Tuesday, July 29
  • Sunday, Aug. 3 (Sold out)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 5

