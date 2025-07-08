Funding for Jacksonville’s Emerald Trail project slashed $147M in Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Emerald Trail project has encountered a major funding challenge as a $147 million federal grant has been rescinded under the budget signed last week by President Donald Trump.

The grant, part of the Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program, was awarded by the Biden administration to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority and Groundwork Jacksonville. It was intended to cover a quarter of the project’s estimated cost, which aims to connect over 30 miles of trails, greenways, and parks throughout the city.

Read: What’s in the tax and spending bill that Trump has signed into law

“While we are extremely disappointed in this decision, we remain committed to the completion of this transformative project,” said Groundwork Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority in a joint statement.

The Emerald Trail project has been in the works for decades and is already receiving $132 million from a local gas tax. The rescinded grant was a crucial part of the funding strategy, representing a significant portion of the project’s budget. The original completion date for the project was set for 2031. However, with the loss of the federal funding, it is unclear if this timeline will be extended.

Despite the setback, Groundwork Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority have expressed their commitment to seeing the Emerald Trail project through to completion, although the impact on the project’s timeline remains uncertain.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.