Funeral arrangements announced for Jacksonville native killed in January plane crash

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Funeral plans for Melissa Jane Nicandri, a Jacksonville-born woman who died in the Jan. 29 American Airlines plane crash, have been released.

According to her obituary, Nicandri was born in Jacksonville in 1996. Her parents often called her Pumpkin.

Nicandri attended school in Ponte Vedra Beach and graduated from Ponte Vedra High School in 2014. She then went on to graduate from Vanderbilt University in 2018.

She furthered her education with a Master’s Degree in International Economics and Finance from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in 2022.

Nicandri was living in Brooklyn, New York at the time of her death. She worked for Moody’s Ratings.

Her obituary said she enjoyed trivia, volunteering, and attending concerts.

Nicandri’s memorial service is set for Feb. 13 at Christ Episcopal Church. It starts at 11 a.m.

