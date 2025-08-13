FWC approves black bear hunt in Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday morning approved Florida’s first bear hunt in a decade.

FWC tweeted, “The Commission has passed staff recommendations on the Final Rules – Florida Black Bear Hunt."

Hunt supporters argued that Florida’s Black Bear population, which FWC estimates to be approaching 4,000 bears, has reached a healthy level.

However, the proposal has drawn strong opposition from wildlife advocates.

