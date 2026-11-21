A bear advocacy group is calling on Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to implement changes to the upcoming Florida bear hunt, which is set to kick off in just over two weeks.

Bear Warriors United has raised concerns about whether North Florida’s bear population can sustain a hunt at all.

The organization’s Executive Director Katrina Shadix sent a letter to state wildlife officials this week and called on FWC to suspend the bear hunt in the Osceola National Forest.

Shadix explained all comes in response to FWC’s own data, which found bear population density in the region dropped by 67 percent between 2014 and 2024.

“This should have triggered a no bear hunt all over the state because there’s the real possibility that the rest of their population studies are going to show the same trend,” Shadix said.

Shadix learned of the statistics during an FWC bear tag call late last year and has posted the slides presented in that meeting online.

But FWC’s own website on bear population statistics includes no information reflective of the findings.

Instead, the FWC site only references data published in 2017, which claims the bear population in North Florida is up 92 percent.

Shadix believes that omission is intentional.

“For them to specifically and intentionally sweep this newest population study under the rug and not make a huge announcement sounding the alarm, having a state of emergency for Florida Black Bears that one population has decreased by 67 percent, the FWC is making it very clear what they’re doing,” Shadix said.

While permit numbers increased in three of the state’s hunting regions this year, FWC did keep the number of permits available in North Florida flat at 31.

And the agency stood by its decision when asked about advocates’ call for the North Florida hunt to be suspended.

“The number of available bear harvest permits is determined annually based on population data, growth rates, non-hunting mortality figures and management objectives,” an FWC spokesperson told Action News Jax in an emailed statement.

In its letter, Bear Warriors United also asks FWC to post more information about the bears that are killed in this year’s hunt, and for the agency to impose limits on the number of female bears that can be harvested this season.

Shadix warned unless FWC reverses course, the agency should expect federal lawsuits to come next.

“We want our Black Bears protected and we’re willing to take any legal steps to make that happen,” Shadix said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.