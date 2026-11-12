Gaffney Jr. blames ‘computer malfunction’ for Gateway Jax/Publix non-vote; Council says no issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr. tells Action News Jax’s Ben Becker a “computer malfunction” caused his vote on the controversial Gateway Jax incentive package not to register initially Tuesday night.

But City Council officials say there were no indications of any problems with the voting system.

Gaffney was widely viewed as a possible swing vote. He told Becker before the meeting he was “50/50” on the nearly $50 million proposal.

The measure initially passed, 10-8, but Gaffney’s vote wasn’t recorded, forcing Council to vote again. On the revote, Gaffney voted “yes.”

“I voted ‘yes,’ but I don’t see it recorded,” Gaffney said at the meeting.

Gaffney denies he was trying to avoid taking a position on the controversial vote. “Legislative services makes you vote! You can’t sit there and avoid voting,” Gaffney texted Becker.

Council Director Jason Teal told Action News Jax that staff found no indication the voting system malfunctioned.

“The City Council’s Legislative Services and Information Technology staff fully tests the voting hardware and software systems prior to each City Council committee meeting and full City Council meeting to ensure each is properly and accurately functioning.

“There were no indications of any malfunctions in either system at any point in last night’s Council meeting,” Teal said in a statement.

What’s next?

According to Downtown Investment Authority CEO Colin Tarbert, an amendment significantly reduces how much of the $28.25 million completion grant would come from the City’s General Fund, dropping it to $9.25 million.

The remaining money is coming from existing and potential Downtown Investment Authority funding, plus money previously approved for another Gateway Jax project.

The amended funding plan calls for:

$9.25 million from the City’s General Fund $4 million from existing Shipyards West CRA funding $4 million from existing Riverfront Plaza restaurant CRA funding $4 million in additional CRA tax-increment funding that DIA may authorize or recommend $7 million redirected from a previously approved completion grant for Gateway Jax’s N8 project at 440 West Beaver Street

The N8 redevelopment agreement must be amended to redirect the $7 million, and City Council still needs to appropriate both that money and the $9.25 million from the General Fund.

On top of the completion grant, the deal includes a separate REV grant worth up to $21.412 million, reimbursing 75% of eligible new City property taxes generated by the Publix-anchored Gateway development (N7) for up to 17 years, based on taxes actually paid.

Combined, the completion and REV grants put the City’s incentives at $49.662 million.

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