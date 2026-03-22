Gainesville man pleads guilty in jewelry store robberies, including Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Gainesville man has pleaded guilty in a series of armed robberies, including two in Jacksonville.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Michael Woulard admitted he carried out the robberies and used a gun to threaten employees.

One of the Jacksonville robberies happened at a Value Pawn shop, where nearly $46,000 worth of items were taken.

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Investigators also say he robbed a Kay Jewelers store in Jacksonville, where he pointed a gun at employees and stole more than $350,000 in jewelry.

Another robbery happened at a Kay Jewelers in Ocala, where more than $360,000 in jewelry was taken.

Authorities say Woulard was arrested the next day and later admitted to the crimes.

Prosecutors say a second person, Erica Jordan Patrick, also pleaded guilty after helping plan the Jacksonville Kay Jewelers robbery by scouting the store and identifying items to target.

Woulard faces a minimum of 14 years in prison and could be sentenced to life.

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