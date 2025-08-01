Gaming Meets Reality: Kona Skatepark to welcome pros for Tony Hawk Pro Skater level celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The historic Kona Skatepark is again featured as a level in a Tony Hawk Pro Skater game, and some of the real-life playable characters are coming to town to celebrate.

The Red Bull Pin Drop event is set for Saturday, August 2, combining virtual skateboarding with real-world competition following the release of Pro Skater 3+4.

Several skaters are already confirmed to attend:

Bam Margera : Skateboarding legend, former ‘Jackass’ TV star

: Skateboarding legend, former ‘Jackass’ TV star Jamie Foy : Red Bull Athlete, two-time Thrasher Skater of the Year, playable character in THPS 3+4

: Red Bull Athlete, two-time Thrasher Skater of the Year, playable character in THPS 3+4 Zion Wright : Red Bull Athlete, playable character in THPS 3+4

: Red Bull Athlete, playable character in THPS 3+4 Leticia Bufoni : Red Bull Athlete, playable character in THPS 3+4

: Red Bull Athlete, playable character in THPS 3+4 Jake Wooten: Red Bull Athlete

Kona Skatepark was built in Arlington in 1977, and is recognized as the world’s “longest surviving privately owned skatepark’ by the Guinness Book of World Records. It was previously featured in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4, released in 2002.

Visitors will be able to participate in on-site qualifiers and compete for the highest score on the map in the video game, or attempt the moves in front of judges in real Kona bowls.

The event will also serve as an opportunity to debut some new additions to Kona, including the all-new street plaza that opens up at 2:30 pm.

Doors open at noon, with the event scheduled to end at 8 pm.

For information and the full schedule, click here.

