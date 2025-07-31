Gas leak closes A1A in St. Augustine Beach | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — A1A Beach Boulevard is closed Thursday between A Street and F Street due to an active gas leak, St. Augustine Beach police said.

“All emergency services are on scene; we will notify when it is back open,” police posted on social media just before 11 a.m.

