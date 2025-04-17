Gas station clerk recovering after being shot while trying to stop robbery, per deputies

A gas station clerk is grateful to be alive after deputies say he was shot Tuesday night by an armed robber.

31-year-old Caleb Matthews is recovering in the hospital after the incident at the Royalty Smoke and Gas Station in Baker County.

Just before 8pm, Matthews was working at the register when deputies say two people came in and one tried to steal alcohol from the store. The police report says that the victim, Matthews, tried to stop a man from stealing the alcohol, before the man pulled out a gun and shot him. The suspect ran from the scene, according to the police report.

Deputies were able to find the car the two people were in, but said the driver led them on a high-speed chase. The chase ended when the car crashed near US Highway 90 and Cow Pen Road.

Inside the car was 22-year-old Kevin Manley Jr. and a 14-year-old boy who, according to the arrest report, claimed to be Manley’s cousin.

When we spoke with the regulars at this gas station, they said that Caleb didn’t deserve this and the violence needs to stop.

“He’s a terrific dude,” said Dale Sirk. “He’ll give the shirt off his back for anybody. I mean what happened last night was uncalled for. If you really to be honest, I meant it shouldn’t have ever happened.”

This is the second shooting incident the county has seen in the last week where the suspect is under 30 years old.

Earlier this week, we reported to you about another shooting that took place in Baker County involving a 25-year-old suspect. Locals are starting to notice.

"I think something does need to be done about it," said Baker County resident Zion Paige. “It’s been very devastating.”

The Baker County Sheriff’s office provided the following statement regarding the recent shootings:

“Our overall crime rate is still one of the lowest in the state. Yes, over the past week we have seen multiple incidents where guns were involved, and individuals have been shot. But that is not an indication of our crime rate. It’s not a true representation of our quality of life here in Baker,” said Undersheriff Randy Crews.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Baker County Sheriff’s office to to get body camera footage or video from the incident. We are still waiting to hear back.

Anyone who would like to donate towards his recovery and medical expenses can do so on GoFundMe.

