Gas station employee accused of killing man during argument arrested, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a man accused of shooting another man outside of a Southside gas station on Wednesday night.

Mai-kel Bryant, 22, is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, JSO said in a news release on Thursday.

The shooting happened at the Circle K located at 9001 Southside Boulevard, just north of Philips Highway.

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JSO said it reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses and found that Bryant, an employee of the gas station, got into an argument with the victim, 36-year-old Omar Padilla.

The argument started inside the store and “continued into the parking lot where Bryant shot the victim,” JSO said.

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When officers arrived, JSO said they found Padilla was unresponsive and died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said Bryant drove away from the gas station and was later taken into custody at a home nearby.

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