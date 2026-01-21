Gateway Jax breaks ground on Pearl Square retail project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gateway Jax is launching a big change for Downtown Jacksonville with the groundbreaking of its Pearl Square retail corridor.

The project, located at 721 North Pearl Street, will turn an old parking garage into a spot with shops and restaurants while keeping nearly 700 parking spaces for the neighborhood.

This move is part of a multi-billion-dollar effort to build a new community in the heart of downtown, bringing in new homes, a grocery store, and public spaces.

Shoppers can expect 16,000 square feet of fresh retail and dining space on the ground floor, all designed to make the area more walkable and welcoming.

Improvements like new sidewalks, bike lanes, and green spaces are also planned to connect Pearl Square with other parts of downtown.

Gateway Jax says the project will boost the local economy, create jobs, and give the city a much-needed upgrade.

Construction is expected to wrap up in early 2027, with more updates coming as the neighborhood takes shape.

