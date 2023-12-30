Gator Bowl charities 5k and mile runs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Gator Bowl Charities Run will benefit all Gator Bowl Charities, participants can also choose to run for a child and donate $10 to a child in need.

All participants receive an official race shirt and all finishers receive a custom designed medal.

Awards are given to the top overall and age group winners.

Run for a Child

Help support Gator Bowl Charities by running for a child. During registration you can select the Run for a Child option and donate $10. You will receive a Run for the Child wristband at packet pickup. Runners will wear the band on their wrist during the event to signify their support this wonderful cause.

Start & Finish

The races will start and finish on A Philip Randolph Blvd. in front of the arena. The course will take runners all the way downtown and back.

5K – 8:00 AM

Mile – 9:00 AM

Awards

Custom finisher medal to all participants!

Overall and Age-Group Awards will be give to the top three men and women overall, first place master’s male and female and the top three male and female finishers in each of the following age groups: 10 and under, 11-13, 14-19, 20-24, 25-29,30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, and 80+.

Post Race celebrations

Food and drink will be available after the race at the finish area. The awards ceremony will be held at 9:15 a.m. at the post-race area.

Click here to learn more and see the race routes.

