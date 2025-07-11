Gators Vs. ‘Canes: Hoops Showdown scheduled for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators are trading the swamp for the River City this fall, with a face-off against the Miami Hurricanes scheduled on neutral ground.

The Jacksonville Hoops Showdown, presented by the Jacksonville Sports Foundation, is scheduled for Sunday, November 16 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, beginning at 7 pm.

Tickets go on sale on September 24. Prices and more information will be available here as they become available.

The game will be the 72nd meeting between the two teams and their first matchup since 2019, when the Gators won 78-58 in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic.

View the Hurricanes’ upcoming game schedule here.

View the Gators’ 2024-25 non-conference schedule so far here.

