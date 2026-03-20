Georgia House passes bill to suspend gas tax, $1.2 billion tax rebate

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will sign two key measures that will save some money for Georgians.

The General Assembly quickly pushed through House Bill 1199 this week. The bill suspends the state gas tax for 60 days as gas prices continue to grow amid conflict in Iran. Last week, lawmakers also passed House Bill 1000, which approved nearly $1.2 billion in tax rebates as part of the state budget.

Read: Florida Democrats call for state leaders to tap into rainy-day fund and suspend gas tax

Kemp will host a signing ceremony for both on Friday Morning.

Once the governor signs the gas tax bill, customers will start to see prices drop around 33 cents for regular gas and 37 cents for diesel fuel. The tax rebates though will take longer to process, Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV is reporting.

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