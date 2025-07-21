Local

Get ready for school: Safety Fair set for August 1 at The Avenues

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The Avenues back-to-school safety fair The Avenues back-to-school safety fair Photo: The Avenue's website and Facebook
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Avenues will host a Back-to-School Safety Fair on Friday, August 1, at 10300 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, offering interactive experiences to prepare students for a safe return to school.

It will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event will feature informational sessions with local law enforcement and first responders, as well as safety education resources and more.

Guests can enjoy interactive exhibits and take-home materials while meeting community heroes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The fair is designed to be family-friendly and engaging for students of all ages. The event is free and open to the public, making it accessible to all families in the community.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!