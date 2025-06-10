Get your tickets to the Jaguars’ open mini-camp

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jaguars announced an open mini-camp for the 2025 season on June 11.

You’ll have the chance to see the Jags’ rookies play with the

veterans in the field.

The event will be held at Miller Electric Center, 1 Performance Place.

Gates will be open at 8 a.m.

Players will be there signing autographs in the Pro Shop from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

If you’re wondering how to get tickets, you’ve come to the right place.

Click here to get tickets to the Jags open mini camp.

