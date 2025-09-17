Ghost Tours of St. Augustine nominated for Best Ghost Tour in the country

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Spooky season is around the corner, and a St. Augustine attraction is getting recognized for its ghoulish flair.

Ghost Tours of St. Augustine is a nominee for USA TODAY’S 10Best Ghost Tours in the country.

USA TODAY said a panel of experts picked the 20 nominees, which will be narrowed down to the 10Best by a reader vote.

Here’s what they had to say about Ghost Tours of St. Augustine:

"Created by a historian who banded together with writers and researchers to put together the ultimate ghostly experience, these tours will take you along dark brick streets, into haunted pubs, across creepy cemeteries, and even into the Castillo de San Marcos in order to turn you into a true believer."

Another spooky attraction in our area is also a 10Best nominee: 13th Floor Jacksonville is up for Best Haunted House.

Voting for both Best Ghost Tour and Best Haunted House ends on Monday, September 22, at noon ET. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 1.

