Girlfriend of man shot, killed by Jacksonville police speaks out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is hearing from the victim in a domestic violence dispute that led to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shooting and killing a suspect.

Police said that the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Alquan Suydam, punched his pregnant girlfriend and then pointed a pistol at them.

However, the woman, Whitney Howard, said she was never in danger.

She told Action News Jax Suydam did not punch her and said that they only got into a verbal argument.

Police first responded to Toledo Road near Old Kings Road on Sunday by the suspect’s aunt - because of domestic violence concerns.

When Action News Jax talked with his aunt she told us the two were often violent toward each other.

Howard said she never got to tell police what actually happened before the shooting took place.

“They didn’t give me a chance to speak or say nothing,” said Howard. “I just want justice for Alquan. I think it was wrong.”

Action News Jax reached out to JSO to ask about Howard’s claims.

JSO said it is still an active investigation and when more information becomes available it will be released.

