Glynn County dentist arrested, accused of killing boyfriend

St. Simons Island, GA — A St. Simons Island dentist is under arrest, accused of killing the man she was in a relationship with.

Suzanne Mericle, 61, was arrested in Hall County, Georgia on March 8, when deputies went to the Gainesville home of James David Barron and found him dead.

Barron, 68, had been shot.

Investigators found Mericle at the scene. They said she and Barron were living together.

Mericle was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The case is still under investigation. A motive has not been released.

A public records search shows that Mericle owns Mericle Dentistry on Main Street on St. Simons Island.

