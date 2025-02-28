Glynn County firefighter injured, two dogs die in house fire

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glynn County firefighter was treated and released at a Georgia hospital Thursday morning after a house fire on 102 Mackqueen Drive. Two dogs also died in the blaze, according to a news release from the Glynn County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the house at about 11:19 a.m. “No people were found inside the home, however two dogs suffered smoke inhalation and did not survive their injuries despite efforts by GCFR rescuers to resuscitate them,” the news release states.

The home sustained significant damage and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the news release states.

Glynn County house fire A Glynn County firefighter was injured and two dogs died in a house fire Thursday night at 102 Mackqueen Drive. (Glynn County Fire Department)

