Glynn County man arrested for multiple counts of reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest on Wednesday after a man was caught recklessly driving and eluding law enforcement.

The man, 34-year-old Jonathan Hart, drove a black Dodge Charger at speeds over 130 mph on Highway 341. He had been driving in-and-out of oncoming traffic, making illegal U-turns, and driving in the center turning lane.

At one point, he drove in the wrong direction before wrecking his car into a guard rail. He fled on foot before being taken into police custody.

Upon searching the vehicle, over a pound of marijuana was seized.

Glynn County arrest - Jonathan Hart

Hart is charged with the following:

Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Felony

Possession with Intent to Distribute Felony

Possession of Drug Objects

Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement

Speeding

Failure to Maintain Lane

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Improper Driving

Improper U-Turn x2

Central Lane for Turning

Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road

Reckless Driving

At the time of his arrest, Hart had prior active warrants:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for a Felony Offense

Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement x2

Duty upon striking a fixture

Speeding

Reckless Driving

Improper Driving

Improper Turn

Operation of Unregistered Vehicle

