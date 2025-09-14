Glynn County police arrest suspect in connection with Baybridge Drive shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department has announced an arrest in connection with a Sunday morning shooting on Baybridge Drive.

According to the police department, the shooting happened at 2:32 a.m.

Officers responded to Baybridge Drive. They were soon dispatched to the Southeast Georgia Health System-Brundwick Campus in reference to a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, after an investigation, says the police department.

It was soon determined that the shooting happened at a residence on Baybridge Drive based on witnesses’ statements.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the shooting was caused by an altercation between two co-workers at a bar.

Glynn County Police Department detectives and crime scene personnel carried out a search warrant at the residence, where they soon recovered shell casings and two guns.

22-year-old James Rhodes of Missouri was arrested at a local restaurant after fleeing from the scene following the incident.

Officers located spent shell casings that matched the ones recovered at the residence on his person.

Rhodes was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center.

The following charges Rhodes faces:

Aggravated Assault

Reckless Conduct

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Tampering with Evidence

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the investigation is still ongoing, and they encourage anyone with information on this case to contact the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency at 912-554-3645.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]