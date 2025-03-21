Glynn County police make arrest in Royal Inn shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Glynn County police announced an arrest Friday in a shooting earlier this week at Royal Inn, 5252 New Jesup Highway. Maliek Palmer was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting that occurred Sunday injuring one man during a shootout.

Palmer, 32, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm during a Commission of Certain Crimes and a misdemeanor warrant for Reckless Conduct.

Police responded to the scene the day of the shooting at 4:24 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots in the inn’s parking lot.

Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus. He was later taken to another hospital for further treatment and is expected to recover.

