Glynn County Schools expands cell phone use ban to all K-12 students

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Schools is implementing a new cell phone policy for the 2025-2026 school year.

All students in grades K-12 will be expected to keep personal electronic devices like cell phones, earbuds, and smartwatches off and away during the school day. This includes time spent in the hallways and at recess.

The new policy goes beyond the requirements of the Georgia-wide “Distraction-Free Education Act” signed into law this year, which created a ban on personal electronic device use by students in K-8 schools.

“Glynn County Schools is choosing to adopt this change now for all grade levels, including 9-12, to provide consistency and ensure a smooth transition throughout the school year,” wrote the district.

The school district says families can still contact their child during the school day by calling the school’s front office.

Action News Jax reported in June when Ware County made the same change.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also signed a similar law this year for elementary and middle school students. A pilot program will expand the restrictions to high schools in six Florida counties.

