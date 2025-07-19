Brunswick man arrested, charged with fleeing a police officer

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department announced an arrest after a vehicle pursuit on Friday morning at Glynco Parkway.

33-year-old Deandra Lashawn Fairley of Stonewell Street in Brunswick was charged with:

Taillight violation – Misdemeanor

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer – Felony

Aggravated Assault upon a public safety officer – Felony

Driving under the influence of alcohol (GSP) – Misdemeanor

Open container of alcoholic beverage in vehicle (GSP) – Misdemeanor

According to the report from the police department, Officer Jonathan Miller was conducting a traffic stop on Glynco Parkway for an equipment violation at 1:07 a.m.

He believed he could have seen what he thought was an illegal narcotic in a clear plastic bag in the center console of Fairley’s car, says police.

Fairley reportedly then fled in his car.

Officer Miller pursued until Fairley’s car hit a tree at the intersection of Canal Road and Old Jesup Road.

Based on the police report, the suspect was taken into custody after his car became disabled without further incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and Glynn County Police Department encourages anyone with information on this case to contact them at 912-554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.