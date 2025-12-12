Glynn County Police arrest six, seize drugs and firearms in Stonewall Street narcotics operation

GLYNN COUNTY, GA. — Six people were arrested following a Glynn County Police Department operation targeting narcotics distribution at two residences on Stonewall Street.

The arrests occurred after simultaneous search warrants were executed at 3506 and 3507 Stonewall Street as part of an ongoing investigation into drug activity in the area.

The operation was conducted by the Glynn County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Uniformed Patrol Division, prompted by multiple community complaints regarding suspected drug activity.

During the search, officers seized a significant quantity of narcotics, including 662.98 grams of marijuana, 156.45 grams of cocaine, 11.65 grams of crack cocaine, 30 grams of methamphetamine, 20 Hydrocodone pills, and 152 Oxycodone pills.

In addition to the drugs, police say $2,385.52 in cash and multiple firearms, including a Winchester rifle model 94 30-30 cal., a Revelation 12-gauge shotgun, and a Springfield rifle model 15, were confiscated.

The following individuals were arrested:

Diane Stevens: Possession of Schedule II Substance with Intent to Distribute (Cocaine)

Jessica Cochran: Two counts of Forgery in the Fourth Degree (outstanding warrants)

Robert Walker: Possession of Schedule II Substance (Cocaine) • Joshua Hamilton: Giving False Name and Date of Birth to a Law Enforcement Officer

Cedric Moody: Violation of Probation (outstanding warrant)

Ervin Shumen: Possession of Drug-Related Objects; Giving False Name and Date of Birth to a Law Enforcement Officer

Active Arrest Warrants Stemming from the Operation:

Damien Owens: Trafficking in Cocaine; Trafficking in Methamphetamine; Possession of Schedule II Substance with Intent to Distribute (Oxycodone), Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Thaddeus Marion: Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Police say the investigation is ongoing and encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

