Man arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after traffic stop in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and faces multiple drug and weapons-related charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday night, says the Glynn County Police Department.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the traffic stop happened around 8:32 p.m. near the area of Habersham Street and Peachtree Street.

The driver, Malcom Mincey of Brunswick, had an outstanding ‘Failure to Appear’ warrant issued by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

Mincey was taken into custody without incident.

Officers found the following items during the search:

Approximately 50 grams of marijuana

Individually packaged THC-infused edibles

Multiple digital scales and packaging materials commonly used in the distribution of narcotics

Glock 43X 9mm handgun

The following charges Mincey faces:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Schedule I substance with the Intent to Distribute

Tag Light Violation

Failure to Appear (outstanding warrant)

The investigation is ongoing, and the police department encourages anyone with information on this case to contact the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency at 912-554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

