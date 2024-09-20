GM recalling SUVs, pickups due to brake fluid warning light issue

GM is recalling 449,671 vehicles, according to a Safety Recall Report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to reports, some vehicles have an inoperative low brake fluid warning light. One report explains that “without a warning light, the vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid, which can reduce braking performance and increase the risk of a crash.”

The recall impacts 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade, and Escalade ESV vehicles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Electronic Brake Control Module software will be updated through an over-the-air update or by a dealer. Notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 28.

Owners can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Click here for more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.