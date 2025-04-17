‘Go somewhere else’| Popular Florida beach tells spring breakers to get lost

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — As spring break season continues, Panama City Beach, one of the country’s most popular spring break towns, is telling visitors they’re not wanted.

The city’s police chief said they are displeased with the behavior of many people who have already visited Panama City Beach this year.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez declared that Panama City Beach “can no longer be a Spring Break town.

“That time is over,” he said in a recent social media post.

Talamantez said they have seen instances of people firing gunshots over “social media drama.”

“If you came with guns, bad intentions, and no respect for this city, we saw you,” Talamantez stated in the post. “You thought you could blend in and get away with it. You were wrong. Our officers were ready, and many of you ended up in handcuffs.”

As Spring Break season began ramping up, Talamantez issued a strict warning to those coming to the area: follow the law or face the consequences.

He said the city would be instituting strict rules, including a curfew, security checkpoints and trespassing enforcement.

Read Talamantez’s entire message to spring breakers below:

Dear Spring Breakers and Our Community,

Let me start by thanking those who did things the right way.

To the future doctors, nurses, engineers, teachers, and leaders who came here for a break, you’re appreciated. You made memories, enjoyed the beach, and showed respect. Most of you went home without problems, and that’s exactly how it should be.

Now to the others, the ones who came here to bring trouble.

If you came with guns, bad intentions, and no respect for this city, we saw you. You thought you could blend in and get away with it. You were wrong. Our officers were ready, and many of you ended up in handcuffs.

Some of you fired shots over petty arguments and social media drama. And when the cuffs went on, the tough act disappeared. Our officers didn’t see hardened criminals. They saw scared kids crying in the interview room. TikTok doesn’t show that part, but our body cameras do.

To our community—here’s where I stand.

Panama City Beach can no longer be a Spring Break town. That time is over. Every year we try to manage it, and every year it brings more challenges. I’m not willing to risk the safety of our city to hold onto something that no longer works.

And let me be clear, our law enforcement officers should not be expected to shoulder the burden of an event that no longer aligns with the values or vision of this community. It’s unfair to continue placing that weight on the backs of the men and women who serve and protect this city every day.

In the coming weeks, we will be having serious discussions with stakeholders and city leadership about the future of the Spring Break season. I’m confident they share this same concern. No plan will fix this overnight, but we have to start somewhere. And we have to start now.

Panama City Beach is a safe, family-focused community. We’ve worked too hard to build that, and I won’t let a group of criminals destroy it.

To the good visitors, you’ll always be welcome.

To the idiots, go somewhere else.

Chief J.R. Talamantez

Semper Fi

