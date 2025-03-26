GoFundMe to monitor platform amidst New Orleans Attack

GoFundMe, one of the largest fundraising platforms, will be monitoring its site amidst the New Orleans Attack.

GoFundMe states that the Trust & Safety team is actively monitoring its platform for any fundraisers to help those affected by the tragedy in Bourbon Street.

The team will be reviewing any related fundraisers, and during the review and verification period, funds will be held in a payment processor. Once verified, they will be released and the funds can go to victims.

GoFundMe states they will share verified fundraisers as soon as they become available.

