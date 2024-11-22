Golf tournament to raise funds for family of Jacksonville security guard killed in shooting

A golf tournament will be held next month to raise funds for the family of a security guard who was shot and killed while on duty in October.

The Ronald Matthews III Memorial Golf Scramble will be held at Bent Creek Golf Course, 10440 Tournament Lane, Jacksonville on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Participating costs $115 per player and $460 per team. To register, email austengolfs@gmail.com. Registration funds will be paid through Venmo @AustenGolfs.

Organizers said all funds will go to support Matthews’ family. To learn more about his family’s needs, visit their GoFundMe page.

Action News Jax first told you about the shooting that killed Matthews while he was working at Dragon Arcade in the Paxon neighborhood on October 3.

“It just wasn’t real,” Jada Matthews, Ronald’s twin sister, told Action News Jax days after the shooting. “This tragedy was just gut-wrenching because of the type of person he was.”

We told you last week about two arrests that have been made in his death.

Cheneta Duffy was arrested in Pasco County on November 7 and charged with attempted armed robbery in connection with the incident.

According to her arrest warrant obtained by Action News Jax, Duffy wasn’t the first suspect booked in connection with the shooting.

A man later identified as Petrios Britt and suggested to be Duffy’s boyfriend was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder just five days after Matthews’ death.

