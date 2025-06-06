Good Samaritan thwarts Georgia carjackings, holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating two attempted car jackings that happened Monday night in Marietta.

Police say the first attempted carjacking happened at a gas station on Franklin Gateway SE. They say the second attempted carjacking happened at a nearby intersection.

Officers said they arrived to 66-year-old Gary Edwards holding 32-year-old Rico Riley at gunpoint.

“We had what potentially could have been a tragic situation. We had an individual lurking next to a vehicle at a gas station the driver had gone inside the business,” said Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police Department Public Information Officer. “He was waiting for her to exit as she attempted to get back into her car the fight began. Roughly a minute that they were in a severe struggle trying to get control of the keys and that vehicle.

“At one point she is in the vehicle he pulls her out then she gets in the vehicle he pulls her out this is a struggle.”

Police said the struggle between the victim and suspect probably went on for roughly one minute.

“We walked out of the restaurant. Heard a lady screaming across the street. We could see a car next to the gas station with its door open with this guy the suspect on top of the lady she was still screaming,” Edwards said.

Edwards can be seen in a picture taken from security camera video, running to the gas station to jump in and help the victim.

“Knocked the suspect down and he got up at that point a little scuffle with me and then he started running,” he said.

“That suspect now leaves and runs out into traffic and attempts a second carjacking. that same good Samaritan runs out into traffic,” McPhilamy said.

Police said a mother and her toddler were inside their car at an intersection when Riley tried to steal it. Edwards said his wife was nearby as he went after the suspect.

“I realized he’s unarmed; I had no idea what he’s walking into,” Anna Edwards said. “We both have conceal carry permits and I had my gun in my purse. He had his in our other vehicle which we hadn’t driven. I followed him across the road and pulled out my gun to give him something to defend himself should he need it.

“I caught up to him handed him my gun, said take this.”

“I got her gun at that point i took it into my own hands and made him get out of that vehicle and get on the ground,” Gary Edwards said.

“The suspect is behind bars and will face charges related to these crimes. the good Samaritan and that victim are ok because of their own choices. Certainly we applaud his efforts and are very grateful for the outcome we want to caution the public if you’re not wired that way this may not have been the safest outcome for you,” McPhilamy said.

