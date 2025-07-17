‘Good Trouble’ Protests Planned for Today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saying “Good Trouble Lives On,” organizers are expecting millions of protestors throughout the United States to honor the memory and ideals of former activist turned Congressman John Lewis.

John Lewis File photo of Congressman John Lewis, D-Georgia, in his offices in the Canon House office building on March 17, 2009, in Washington, D.C. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, announced he is donating $100 million in memoriam of Lewis to the Obama Foundation. (Photo by Jeff Hutchens/Getty Images) (Jeff Hutchens/Getty Images)

Congressman John Lewis with WSB's Fred Blankenship at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama

In a written release from Indivisible Jax Riverside spokesperson Tyra Smude says protestors will “stand united against the growing attacks on our civil and human rights.”

Presentations, speeches, and protests are scheduled to take place throughout the country, with more countries participating on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

No Kings organizers say the last such protest, promoted as “No Kings Day 2025,” drew more than five million people in North America.

At least six “Good Trouble” protests at planned throughout Northeast Florida and Georgia today.

Good Trouble Lives On logo Good Trouble Lives On logo Courtesy: GoodTroubleLivesOn.org (GoodTroubleLivesOn.org)

Local events are the result of cooperation of several groups, including:

Rosemary McCoy is a member of the Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters. She spoke with Jacksonville’s Morning News to discuss the movement.

Rosemary McCoy Photo Courtesy: Rosemary McCoy Rosemary McCoy Photo Courtesy: Rosemary McCoy (Photo Courtesy: Rosemary McCoy)

She says that education will be the primary focus of her gathering today. Whether the issues include affordable housing or taking back our communities, she says, the common theme is unification.

Through a press release, Beaches Activists Movement President Carol Brady said Florida’s government representatives are, “...using our tax dollars to seize our neighbors for detention, often without due process, in violation of immigration law and under inhumane conditions at newly-built camps in the Everglades and Clay County. We have to be willing to make ‘good trouble’ to protect people in our communities from the effects of these vile policies.”

More protest information can be found on the Good Trouble Lives On website.

Jacksonville

The event in Jacksonville, Florida will take place from 6:30pm to 8:00pm at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park (1096 A. Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32206).

St. Johns County

A “Sign Wave” event takes place from 9:00am to 10:30am.

St. Augustine

The event in St. Augustine will take place at the Castillo de San Marcos. The event will take place from 6:00pm to 7:00pm.

Good Trouble Lives On July 2025 Map Credit: Mapbox: Open Street Map via GoodTroubleLivesOn.org Good Trouble Lives On July 2025 Map Credit: Mapbox: Open Street Map via GoodTroubleLivesOn.org (Map Credit: Mapbox; OpenStreetMap)

