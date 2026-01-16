Gov. DeSantis, Mayo Clinic announce first U.S. carbon ion therapy program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis joined Mayo Clinic President and CEO Dr. Kent Thielen to announce the launch of the first carbon ion therapy program in America, and the only carbon ion therapy program in the Western Hemisphere.

“Our administration is committed to fighting cancer by making targeted investments in innovative therapies that have the potential to save lives,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “During my time as governor, we’ve increased funding for cancer research and treatment programs by more than 114 percent. The Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program has strengthened Florida’s position as a national leader in cancer research and innovation. We’re proud that Mayo Clinic chose Florida as the home for this groundbreaking initiative, and we look forward to seeing how these cutting-edge therapies give hope to patients fighting some of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant cancers.”

Action News Jax first told you in 2019 when work started on the project. The machine speeds up carbon atoms to close to the speed of light and fires them at a tumor. That blasts the DNA of the cancer cells.

Mayo Clinic anticipates beginning proton therapy in 2027 and carbon ion therapy in 2028, expanding advanced cancer treatment options in Florida. Currently, patients have access to a range of specialized services, including photon therapy and immunotherapy.

Carbon ion therapy is among the most advanced radiation treatment technologies available, designed specifically for hard-to-treat and treatment-resistant cancers. Until now, it has been offered mainly in select centers across Asia and Europe. Florida has made substantial investments in cancer research and treatment, prioritizing the development of these advanced therapies.

