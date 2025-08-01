Governor declares August 1 “Hulk Hogan Day” in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In honor of the recently deceased wrestling icon, Governor Ron DeSantis has proclaimed August 1, 2025, as “Hulk Hogan Day” in Florida.

“On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Florida resident and legendary professional wrestler Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, passed away. Hogan was born in Augusta, Georgia, but moved to Tampa at a young age,” wrote DeSantis. “His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the “Hulkster” was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today. He was a true Floridian through and through."

Hogan’s wrestling career began in 1977, and he soon rose to fame after joining what would eventually be known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, first in 2005 and again in 2020.

His cause of death was officially released Thursday. He died in Florida after suffering a heart attack, according to a report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In his honor, the American flags and state flags will be flown at half-staff Friday at the State Capitol and all local and state buildings throughout Pinellas County from sunrise to sunset.

