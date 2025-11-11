Grand opening for Total Wine & More at River City Marketplace in Jacksonville set for Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Total Wine & More is set to open a new store at River City Marketplace in Jacksonville on Thursday, marking the first new location in North Florida in nearly two decades.

The new 20,000-square-foot store will offer an extensive selection of more than 8,000 wines, 4,500 distilled spirits, and 2,500 beers, along with a variety of non-alcoholic options, according to a news release.

This expansion aims to provide local shoppers, including those on Amelia Island, with a convenient destination, located at 13275 City Square Drive.

The store features wine and spirits tasting stations in the center aisle, a “Brewery District” beer tasting station and cold case, and a walk-in humidor with over 50 premium cigar brands.

Additionally, an in-store classroom will host customer classes and events with winemakers, distillers, and brewers from around the world.

Total Wine & More said its new Jacksonville location will create more than 50 local jobs.

To celebrate the grand opening, Total Wine & More is partnering with the Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville, donating 10% of all wine sales from November 13 to November 16.

Store hours are Sunday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.