Great Fire Run 5K on May 3 will benefit the Jacksonville Historical Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Historical Society will host a race to benefit its historic preservation and operations.

The Fifth Annual Great Fire Run 5K is happening Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 a.m.

It will kick off from Old St. Andrew’s Church at 317 A. Philip Randolph Blvd.

The Historical Society said it’s the only church that survived the Great Fire of 1901.

The fire began on May 3, 1901, and destroyed 146 city blocks. At one point, it was the largest fire in the South.

To register for the race and see the course map, click here.

