Green Cove Springs annual Parade of Trees kicks off today

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Today marks the start of Green Cove Springs’ annual Parade of Trees, where Spring Park is transformed into a glowing forest of 245 Christmas trees.

Visitors can enjoy the lights nightly from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., admiring trees decorated by families, organizations, and businesses, with many serving as heartfelt tributes.

The event is free for all to enjoy and runs from December 1 through December 31.

WHERE: Spring Park, 200 Spring Street, Green Cove Springs, FL

WHEN: December 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

