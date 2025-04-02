Green Cove Springs names new police chief

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs announced Tuesday that Interim Chief Shawn Hines has been officially appointed as the permanent Chief of Police.

“With over 30 years of law enforcement experience and a proven track record of leadership, Chief Hines is set to continue advancing public safety and community engagement,” the city stated in a news release.

Hines has been serving as Interim Chief since October 2024 when former Chief John Guzman announced his retirement.

