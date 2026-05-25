Green Cove Springs Riverfest fireworks show set for Memorial Day

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs will host its annual Riverfest celebration Monday, May 25, at Spring Park from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., capped by a fireworks display over the St. Johns River by North Florida Pyrotechnics.

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Boaters planning to watch from the water should be aware of several restrictions. The City Pier will close to boat traffic at 6 p.m. ahead of the display. The Green Cove Springs Police Department will enforce a “No Anchor Zone” around the pier from Thursday, May 21 at 5 p.m. through Monday, May 25 at 11 p.m. The restricted area will be marked with red GCSPD mooring buoys.

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City officials noted that the fireworks display remains subject to change due to an active Clay County burn ban. However, the show has been approved by the Fire Marshal. The city said it will notify the public of any changes.

For more information, visit GreenCoveSprings.com.

Green Cove Springs Riverfest 2026 Green Cove Springs Riverfest 2026 (Green Cove Springs)

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