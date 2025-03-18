‘Green is our color now’: Local family holds vigil one year after fatal St. Patrick’s Day shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of 21-year-old James Jones III held a vigil on this St. Patrick’s Day, marking one year since the shooting death of James in Jacksonville Beach.

There were green balloons, green clothing, and many loved ones gathered at Gethsemane Memorial Garden all for 21-year-old James Jones III.

“This just shows you how much he was loved and how much he loved others,” said Mother of Viticm Katrina Williams.

Jones’ mother, Katrina Williams, held the vigil on Monday for her son, who was shot and killed on St. Patrick’s Day last year in Jax Beach. She said this is a holiday she never recognized until now.

“We’re going to always celebrate, and green is our color now,” Williams.

However, the family remains restless after no arrests in Jones’ killing, now one year later.

“We still haven’t found out who’s responsible for this,” said Williams.

We checked with Jacksonville Beach police about murder investigation, and was told there are no new leads in the case. In an effort to prevent violence and crime at the beach this year, the department said it’s officers are engaged in a “zero tolerance spring break law enforcement surge,” with extra officers on the streets.

Jones became a first-time father to a baby girl who was three months old when he passed. She is now one.

The victim’s mother, Katrina Williams, said she plans to start a foundation in her son’s honor, called the 5K Foundation, to help families who have lost loved ones.

