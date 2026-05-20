Greene, Hershey withdraw from Kids Hope Alliance CEO search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned that two notable names are no longer in the running to become the next permanent CEO of the Kids Hope Alliance, the city agency responsible for overseeing youth programs and services in Jacksonville.

Former Duval County Public Schools superintendent Diana Greene and former Duval County School Board chair Lori Hershey withdrew their applications from consideration last week.

The departures come after 235 people applied for the high-profile leadership role.

Nineteen candidates advanced beyond the first round of interviews, with First Coast YMCA Executive Vice President Penelope Zuber receiving the highest score at 49 and KHA Chief Administrative Officer Kenneth Darity trailing her with 33.

KHA CEO applicant scores KHA CEO applicant scores

Greene, Hershey past questions

Greene had faced political pushback during the process. Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond has posted on X, “Greene would be an absolute nightmare. I would immediately move to defund KHA.”

Greene would be an absolute nightmare.



I would immediately move to defund KHA. https://t.co/87QWZAFymd — Rory Diamond (@RoryDiamond) April 22, 2026

She left the school district under pressure in 2023 following fallout from the arrest of a former teacher at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. The controversy expanded after Florida’s education commissioner criticized the district for delays in reporting dozens of other incidents involving alleged teacher misconduct, calling the situation “completely unacceptable.”

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Hershey, who is currently an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida, faced scrutiny during her time with the school district.

Action News Jax reported in 2019 that while advocating for a half-cent sales tax increase to fund nearly $2 billion in school repairs, Hershey and her husband had previously faced a federal tax lien in 2009 for approximately $7,500. The lien was not paid off for three years and was not disclosed on Hershey’s 2012 financial disclosure forms when she first ran for the school board.

KHA leadership issues

Interim CEO Diana Kriznar, who previously served as interim superintendent of DCPS, did not apply for the permanent position.

The CEO search follows months of upheaval at the agency. Action News Jax first reported in October that former KHA CEO Saralyn Grass was fired after an investigation uncovered concerns about communication with the board and her connections to a private consulting company. Grass had been earning a salary of $216,000.

At the same time, the board had reviewed several providers listed as non-compliant, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, which eventually did comply.

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KHA controversy

The Kids Hope Alliance has faced controversy before. In 2020, an Inspector General report detailed allegations of mismanagement, lack of oversight, and a sex scandal involving then-CEO Joe Peppers. The report included accusations that Peppers had an inappropriate relationship with a woman who later filed a sexual harassment complaint.

In 2018, Peppers also alleged in emails that he was pressured by the administration of former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry to direct $350,000 in grant funding to certain organizations.

What’s next

The Kids Hope Alliance board is expected to select a new permanent CEO by the end of June or early July.

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