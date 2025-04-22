‘Grieves my heart’: Pastor calls for violence to stop in Jacksonville after woman found shot dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a young woman in the Highlands area that happened early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened inside a home in the 800 block of Hartshill Place.

At around 3:30 a.m., JSO got a call about a woman shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a young woman in her early 20s with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

“This is an open investigation, and so we are asking for help from the public,” JSO Sgt. Ray Reeves said.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, but they do not have a suspect in custody.

“It grieves my heart because this is not the first one,” Pastor Michael Jackson of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church said.

JSO’s crime map shows that within a mile radius of where the shooting happened, several other major crimes have happened in the last five years. We selected only three reported crimes out of the 33 listed on the website.

Jackson said the violence in Northwest Jacksonville needs to stop.

“We need help from the city. We need help from our city councilperson. We need help from the people in the community. It’s just too much senseless killing,” Jackson said.

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call the JSO non-emergency line at 904-630-0500.

